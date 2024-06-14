Blog

CHP: Man arrested after discovery of loaded handgun 

The badge for a California Highway Patrol officer
A man was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of concealing a loaded handgun in his vehicle early Thursday morning, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.  

According to Greengard, the suspect was stopped at 12:50 a.m. for speeding on northbound Interstate 5 for speeding and having no license plates on his vehicle. 

“Through investigation it was determined [that the suspect] was driving on a suspended license. Upon inventory of the vehicle, a loaded handgun was recovered,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal.  

