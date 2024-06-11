CHP: Man arrested following traffic collision in reported stolen vehicle 

A 32-year-old Frazier Park man was arrested on Monday evening by California Highway Patrol officers after he was found to be driving a reported stolen Jeep Wrangler that was involved in a traffic collision, according to CHP officials.

CHP officers responded to reports of a traffic collision on the northbound Interstate 5 south of Smokey Bear Road at approximately 7 p.m. Monday, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall-area office.

The collision was reported as having multiple vehicles with lanes blocked, but CHP officers reported that it was two vehicles with minor injuries to the people involved, Greengard said.

Upon investigation, officers determined that the driver of the Jeep was in possession of a stolen vehicle, he added.

The man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail. He was released on citation the same day.