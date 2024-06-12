CHP reports motorcyclist killed in solo crash 

A California Highway Patrol official confirmed Wednesday morning a motorcyclist was found dead at a crash site off the side of the road near the intersection of Ridge Route Road and Shadow Lake Lane in Castaic.

Fire officials confirmed that their personnel staged near the intersection of Ridge Route and Pinecrest Place at 7:08 a.m., but no patients were transported from the scene.

CHP officers suspect it was a single-vehicle crash, and for reasons currently unknown, the motorcycle left the road and struck a metal power-line structure.