College Briefs for June 27

2 local students named to Samford University dean’s list

Samford University recognized 2,122 students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester, including two students from the Santa Clarita Valley: Evan Leib, of Valencia, and Carson Gardner, of Castaic.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Samford is a Christian university in Homewood, Alabama, offering undergraduate programs grounded in the liberal arts with an array of graduate and professional schools. Founded in 1841, Samford is the 87th-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States. Samford enrolls 5,791 students from 49 states, Puerto Rico and 16 countries in its 10 academic schools: arts, arts and sciences, business, divinity, education, health professions, law, nursing, pharmacy and public health.

Local student named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for fall 2023

Emilee Money of Valencia has been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester.

To meet eligibility requirements for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Local student earns Linfield University dean’s list honors for fall 2023

Owen Hand, of Santa Clarita, has been named to Linfield University’s fall 2023 dean’s list.

The dean’s list identifies undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester and is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.

Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland, Oregon, as well an eCampus for online learning. Since 1858, Linfield has connected a traditional liberal arts experience with practical education through 54 majors, including wine studies, sport management and nursing. Linfield also offers interdisciplinary master’s degrees in business, nursing and sports sciences.