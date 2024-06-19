Community pitching in to help Gorman family who lost livelihood in Post Fire 

ATG Automotive has been a sort of refuge for many on “the mountain,” a mom-and-pop auto shop on Ralphs Ranch Road in Gorman, described by friends and a member of Saenz family Wednesday as a place that could build engines, opportunities and relationships.

“They’ve been on the mountain for close to 20 years now,” said Antonio Saenz, who now lives in Las Vegas, describing his mother and father, Denise and Alex Saenz, and their connection to the community where he grew up.

The neighborhood gave his father’s business a home — and at times, vice versa, he said.

“My dad’s always kind of worked up there. And this, basically, this business has become his life, his livelihood, I mean, to not only help our family but other people that have needed work,” Antonio said Wednesday in a phone interview. “Kids that have kind of had trouble in school and needed a place to, you know, have like a positive outlet and not be stuck … running around getting into trouble up on the mountain.”

Jen Venn recalled when she was a new teacher starting out at nearby Gorman Elementary School and needing help because her car had broken down, leaving her stranded on Interstate 5.

Being a young teacher, she didn’t make much money, but that didn’t matter to the Saenzes, she said.

“Denise came and picked me up and Alex towed and fixed my car for an extremely reasonable price,” Venn wrote in an email Wednesday. “Their commitment to the community is unmatched, and I know my experience with them is shared with others in the community.”

Antonio Saenz also said his dad has a great sense of humor, which played a big role in the naming of the business.

So what does ATG stand for?

“Alex the Great,” his son said with a laugh, adding that it was OK to call it ATG.

“His big life accomplishment was that shop, so when somebody came to him with that idea, it kind of stuck,” Antonio Saenz said, calling it “a fun little story.”

That’s also what made the news so stunning when Alex Saenz received the call Sunday evening, while he was preparing to celebrate Father’s Day by going out to dinner with his son in Las Vegas.

ATG Automotive, the community stalwart for more than 15 years, was part of the lone commercial building lost in the Post Fire.

His father leased the location from the Ralphs family, leaving much uncertainty as his parents are still working with claims adjusters and investigators regarding their determinations.

Any call could take weeks or even months, with the fire taking away the means for the family to take care of themselves and their workers.

He said everyone’s still in a little bit of shock.

“Right before I left (for dinner on Sunday), they told me, ‘Oh, we gotta head home because we hear there’s a fire next to the shop,’ and lo and behold, it kind of took everything from them,” Antonio Saenz said, “so they’re kind of in recovery mode right now.”

Friends and neighbors have started an online effort to support the family during their recovery.

On Tuesday, Laura Flores, who started the effort, thanked those who have supported it so far, with the effort nearly at 33% of its $15,000 goal by Wednesday.

A picture of the Saenz family’s auto shop in Gorman, ATG Automotive, which burned down Sunday in the Post Fire. Courtesy Gofundme

“Alex and Denise Saenz could use our help as they rebuild the business. They are so important to us. Most of us have had our vehicles repaired or sought ‘car consult’ from Alex,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. “All know their wonderful kindness and caring all these decades. Please consider showing your support with a donation. We can’t wait to see the new improved ATG (Alex the Great) in action again.”

The GoFundMe can be found at bit.ly/3xpgOu0.