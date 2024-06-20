Deputies arrest 2 suspects in separate arson investigations  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials on Wednesday confirmed two suspects who are each believed to be connected to separate arson investigations are in custody, mentioning proactive patrols and public cooperation as contributing factors.

A Castaic man with a prior arrest record that included narcotics possession was arrested in connection with station officials’ investigation into two separate dumpster-trash can fires, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

The first fire was reported by the Jack-in-the-Box on Newhall Ranch Road, near Rye Canyon Road, around 1:36 a.m. June 6, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Officials estimated the damage to the restaurant from the fire at approximately $25,000, according to station officials.

The second fire was reported as a dumpster fire near the Nike store on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, which happened the same morning about 90 minutes later.

That fire was reported at 3:03 a.m., Sanchez said, and firefighters were there at 3:12 a.m.

From their initial investigation, detectives were able to get a description of the suspect.

Special Assignment Team deputies, who take part in a variety of operations at the station, found a man matching the exact description of the suspect, including his bicycle and clothes, around 9:15 p.m. June 13 while on patrol.

The exact location of the arrest was not immediately available.

The suspect is being investigated for at least two alleged incidents of arson, according to officials.

The suspect remains in custody at Men’s Central Jail in Downtown Los Angeles in lieu of $100,000 bail and he’s due back in court June 26.

The other arson suspect arrested by station officials is suspected to be connected to an unrelated incident that happened the same morning as the SAT Team arrest, according to LASD arrest records available online.

A 29-year-old Newhall man with a series of previous arrests by station officials was taken into custody around 6 a.m. June 13.

He was seen by multiple witnesses near the pool area of the apartment complex in the 20900 block of Costa Brava in Newhall trying to stoke a fire, Jensen said, citing the arrest report.

“He was setting a small fire on the east side of the pool area, next to a lounge chair, and kept looking for more fuel for the fire, like he was trying to keep it going,” he added.

Jensen said the man, who also was suspected to be under the influence, was found to be in possession of a lighter, drug paraphernalia and possibly methamphetamine.

He was found near the incident, detained, positively identified by witnesses who had reported the incident and then confessed after he was taken back to the station, Jensen said.

The suspect in the Newhall fire also remains in custody pending his next court date, Jensen said.

He’s also being held in Men’s Central Jail, in lieu of $50,000 bail, and he’s also due back in court in San Fernando on June 26.