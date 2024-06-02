Deputies investigating reports of gunshots near Jakes Way

Deputies are investigating reports of gunshots near the intersection of Jakes Way and Daniel Drive early Sunday morning, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“[The call] came in at about 1 a.m.,” said Watch Sgt. Elizondo, who declined to provide his first name. “[Deputies] were there within one minute.”

Elizondo added that no gunshot victims have been confirmed by either the SCV Sheriff’s Station or Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Authorities are seeking more information regarding the incident.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.