Deputies investigating shooting near DMV 

A person was shot near the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Newhall on Monday evening, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“We’ve got one victim down right now, and we’ve got two suspects outstanding,” said Lt. Luis Molina. “Deputies are on scene obtaining more information.”

Deputies first received reports about the incident at 7:35 p.m. according to Deputy A. Lemus, and they arrived on scene approximately five minutes later.

Authorities have started interviewing witnesses, and the L.A. County Fire Department personnel also responded to the incident.

The condition of the gunshot victim and the circumstances leading up to the incident have not yet been made public.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.