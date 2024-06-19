Deputies seeking help in locating Castaic man missing for over a year 

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking help in locating a Castaic man who has been missing for more than a year.

Justin Matthew Lederer, 31, was last seen on Feb. 18, 2023, on the 31000 block of Citrine Road in Castaic wearing a baggy T-shirt and hiking pants. He is described as white with blue eyes, blonde hair and has a tattoo of “alien” on one of his arms. He is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

According to LASD officials, Lederer had a possible destination of Skid Row in downtown L.A.

Lederer’s family has been searching for him since the last time he was seen more than a year ago, and only recently reached out to the Sheriff’s Department for help, according to Detective Shannon Rincon with the Homicide Bureau Missing Person Detail. She added that it is still unknown if he is in the area, but there is currently nothing suspicious surrounding his disappearance at this stage.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau Missing Person Detail at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile App on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.