Deputies: Woman transported after train station disturbance 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A woman was transported to a local hospital on Wednesday after first responders were alerted that workers at the Metrolink station on Vista Canyon Road were having rocks thrown at them, according to officials. 

The incident at the 27500 block of Vista Canyon Road was reported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station. Deputies were at the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. and found a woman without pants on throwing rocks at train station workers, he said. 

The woman was eventually transported to a local hospital. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

The scene was closed at approximately 11:20 a.m. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

