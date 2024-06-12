Deputies: Woman transported after train station disturbance 

A woman was transported to a local hospital on Wednesday after first responders were alerted that workers at the Metrolink station on Vista Canyon Road were having rocks thrown at them, according to officials.

The incident at the 27500 block of Vista Canyon Road was reported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station. Deputies were at the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. and found a woman without pants on throwing rocks at train station workers, he said.

The woman was eventually transported to a local hospital. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

The scene was closed at approximately 11:20 a.m.