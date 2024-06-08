Firefighters handle vegetation fire  

L.A. County Fire Department officials responded to a 4- to 5-acre vegetation fire that broke out Friday night near the intersection of Valle Del Oro and Alder Street in Newhall.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Montgomery said structures were in the area, so evacuations were being conducted by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies at around 8:50 p.m.

Firefighters were called to handle a vegetation fire that broke out Friday night near the intersection of Valle Del Pro and Alder Street in Newhall. Oscar Sol/For The Signal.

Forward progress was stopped minutes later, according to officials.

The fire was initially reported to officials at 8:36 p.m., Montgomery said, and no injuries or damage to any structures had been reported yet.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said deputies were still at the scene at the request of the Fire Department as of 9 p.m.