First responders pay their respects to fallen Palmdale firefighter  

Local first responders paid their respects, following the line-of-duty death of Los Angeles County Firefighter Andrew Pontious, as a procession transported the fallen firefighter through the Santa Clarita Valley past the Golden Valley bridge on Friday night.

Pontious lost his life battling a vehicle fire involving a large piece of heavy equipment in a quarry on the 6500 block of East Avenue T in Littlerock when an explosion occurred Friday afternoon. Another firefighter was transported to an Antelope Valley area hospital for treatment of injuries, stated a press release by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday at 10:30 p.m. an American flag and a fire engine could be seen illuminating the night sky with red and white lights at the Golden Valley bridge in Canyon Country as numerous fire engines and law enforcement vehicles in the procession passed below on State Route 14.

Pontious was assigned to Fire Station 93 in the city of Palmdale and served with the Los Angeles County Fire Department for 19 years, stated the Fire Department’s X account.

“We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family, friends, and colleagues of Firefighter Pontious,” it said.

County officials sent their condolences to the Pontious family and loved ones following the incident.

“My heart is heavy to learn that one of our firefighters lost his life when responding to a call in Palmdale,” 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, said in a news release. “My deepest condolences to his family and the other firefighters at Station 93. It’s a sobering reminder of the dangers our first responders face every day. We owe them our steadfast support as they grapple with this loss.”

“His tragic loss in the line of duty this afternoon is a stark reminder of the selflessness and bravery that define our firefighters. My prayers are with his wife and stepdaughter, his Station 93 family, and the entire L.A. County Fire Department who have lost a hero,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a news release.

