Garcia congratulates service academy appointees 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, hosted a reception to congratulate the U.S. military academy appointees from California’s 27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

This year, 13 young leaders — including seven from schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District — were recognized for their achievement and appointed to military service academies.

“It’s incredibly inspiring to see so many of CA-27’s students with the desire to serve our nation,” Garcia said in a news release. “I know how difficult it can be to receive a military service academy appointment, but my proudest years were spent defending our great nation in the Navy. I’m so glad to see these young leaders put in the work to make it this far, and I look forward to watching them continue to make our communities and country proud.”

The Hart district appointees from California’s 27th District are as follows:

• Micaela Baljet – Academy of the Canyons – U.S. Air Force Academy.

• Ty DePerno – West Ranch High School – U.S. Naval Academy.

• Gabriel Fredo – Saugus High School – U.S. Naval Academy.

• Mason Ganshirt – William S. Hart High School – U.S. Military Academy.

• Isaac Kim – William S. Hart High School – U.S. Military Academy.

• Liam Naylor – Golden Valley High School – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

• Tyler Roberts – Saugus High School – U.S. Military Academy.

Additional 27th Congressional District appointees include:

• Gabriel Capilitan – Highland High School – U.S. Naval Academy.

• Brett Dawson – Vasquez High School – U.S. Naval Academy.

• Sydney Greene – De Toledo High School – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

• Seamus McCormick – Lancaster High School – U.S. Air Force Academy.

• Daniel Niednagel – Oaks Christian School – U.S. Air Force Academy.

• Danica Seager – Highland High School – U.S. Naval Academy Prep School.

The service academies include the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York; the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York; the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and the United States Naval Academy Prep School in Newport, Rhode Island.