LASD: Suspect released after deputies seize 16 pounds of methamphetamine 

Two weeks after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were spotted piling sizable bags of white powder on the hood of a car in the parking lot of a bustling Valencia shopping center in broad daylight, the Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau responded to an inquiry into the incident.

“During a traffic stop for vehicle violations, deputies assigned to Santa Clarita Valley Station recovered approximately 16 pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun,” according to an email sent Thursday afternoon by Lt. Nancy Escobedo of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The email did not indicate what the violation was that drew deputies’ attention.

The traffic stop came to a conclusion near the front of the Big 5 Sporting Goods at 24329 Magic Mountain Parkway, according to images posted online.

“Due to the significant quantity of narcotics found, detectives from Narcotics Bureau were called in to handle the processing,” according to Escobedo’s email.

As a result of the traffic stop, deputies arrested a 39-year-old man and booked him at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of the following charges: illegal possession of ammunition; possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm; carry loaded handgun: not owner; occupant w/concealed firearm in vehicle; possession of a controlled substance; carrying a loaded firearm w/prior felony; transport/sell/etc. controlled substance; and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was taken into custody shortly before 11 p.m. June 13 and remained in custody until his court date the following Tuesday.

“He does not have a (future) court date,” according to Escobedo.

Custody records available online indicated the suspect was released under California Penal Code section 849(b), which authorizes peace officers to release arrested persons from custody due to insufficient grounds to file a complaint against that person.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment about the allegations Thursday afternoon.