Motorcycle pursuit ends in Saugus 

A motorcyclist was arrested after a Tuesday morning high-speed pursuit that originated in San Francisquito Canyon, north of Saugus, according to Officer Kendricks with the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Management Center.

According to Kendricks, the pursuit originated on San Francisquito Canyon Road and Stator Lane at 7:32 a.m., and ended in Saugus at 8:27 a.m. in a parking lot off of Seco Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive.

The suspect, Andrew Wayne Miller, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of felony evading, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall-area office.

The suspect reached speeds up to 110 mph throughout the pursuit, according to Greengard.

According to Greengard, officers initially conducted a “speed enforcement detail on San Francisquito Canyon Road, [where] officers observed a white sport motorcycle at a high rate of speed.”

According to Greengard, Miller failed to yield, resulting in a pursuit from Santa Clarita to the Agua Dulce area and back.

The pursuit traversed multiple surface streets and the State Route 14 freeway.