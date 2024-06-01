Blog

Person arrested on suspicion of burglary after foot pursuit  

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
One person was arrested following a foot pursuit after deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a burglary call on Sarabande Lane in Canyon Country on Saturday morning.  

Deputies received reports of a  burglary in progress on the 27900 block of Sarabande Lane at 7:18 a.m. Saturday.  

Two suspects were reportedly involved in the incident. However, the person who fled on foot before being apprehended by deputies was the only person arrested, said Deputy Villalobos, a spokeswoman with the station.  

Information regarding stolen or damaged property is unknown as of the publication of this story.  

No injuries were reported, confirmed Villalobos.  

