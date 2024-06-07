Person struck by vehicle  

One male patient was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Friday after being struck be a vehicle in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

First responders were dispatched to the 16300 block of Lost Canyon Road in Canyon Country at 11:09 a.m. to reports of a male struck by a vehicle, said Craig Little, public information officer with the L.A. County Fire Department. They arrived on the scene of the incident at 11:15 a.m.

The patient was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in unknown condition, he added.