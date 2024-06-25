Post Fire containment up to 90%, all evacuation warnings lifted 

All evacuation warnings related to the Post Fire have been lifted and containment is at 90% as of Monday, according to the L.A. County Fire Department’s incident update.

The fire’s footprint has also been downgraded by the Fire Department to 15,563 acres. It was previously at 15,690 acres.

“Firefighters have made significant progress building and reinforcing containment lines

around the perimeter of the Post Fire,” reads a section of the incident update. “Firefighters will continue to monitor hot spots within the fire, while also focusing on heat and smoke around the perimeter.”

The final evacuation warnings to be lifted were for areas south of Gorman Post Road, west of Interstate 5, east of L.A. County and north of Pyramid Lake.

Pyramid Lake and parts of Los Padres National Forest northwest of Pyramid Lake remain closed, as does the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area.

While last week more than 1,100 personnel were called in to help fight the blaze, that number has dropped to less than 600 on Monday, including 21 engines, 14 hand crews, five water tenders, three dozers and two helicopters.

No structures are threatened as of this story’s publication and only one injury has been reported. That injury occurred at the onset of the fire last weekend when a civilian injured his leg but not as a result of the fire. The injury was reported because of the location being in proximity of the Hungry Valley Park burn area.

One home has been reported as being destroyed as well as one commercial property. No deaths have been reported as a result of the blaze.

The forecast for the rest of the week calls for more hot and dry weather, with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s on through Thursday followed by highs in the 80s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds are also set to play a factor throughout the week as firefighters continue to work on putting out the first 10,000-acre fire in the county in two years.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.