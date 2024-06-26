Saugus grad Abbey Weitzeil swims her way to third Olympic Games 

Saugus High School alumna Abbey Weitzeil is bringing her four Olympic medals to Paris next month looking to add to her collection.

USA Swimming announced that Weitzeil will be one of the members on the American 4×100 freestyle relay team that will be competing in Paris next month for the 2024 Olympics after qualifying at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Weitzeil is no stranger to competing in that event on the world stage, helping the U.S. to a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She was also part of the team that took silver that year in the 4×100 medley relay.

Weitzeil’s other two medals both came at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She helped the 4×100 medley relay team to gold and the 4×100 freestyle relay team to silver.

Individually, Weitzeil finished third in the 50-meter freestyle at the 2024 U.S. trials.

After winning four CIF titles during her time at Saugus, Weitzeil attended the University of California, Berkeley, from 2016 to 2020. During her senior campaign, she was named the winner of the Honda Sports Award as the nation’s top female collegiate competitor in swimming and diving.

A total of 46 American swimmers, 26 men and 20 women, have been selected to compete in Paris later this summer. Along with Weitzeil, the team is headlined by seven-time Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Caleb Dressel. Ledecky is two golds away from setting the all-time record among female swimmers, a mark currently held by American Jenny Thompson.