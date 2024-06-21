SCV Water honored by Government Finance Officers Association  

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency announced it has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation award for its FY 2023/24 & FY 2024/25 Biennial Budget from the Government Finance Officers Association.

“SCV Water’s biennial budget allows us to present financial information and agency priorities to our customers in a clear and easy-to-navigate way,” Rochelle Patterson, chief financial and administrative officer for SCV Water, said in a news release. “This helps foster trust with the community and ensures accountability.”

In order to receive the award, SCV Water needed to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. There are more than 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards program.