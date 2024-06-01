‘Some trees grow in 10, we grew in 4’ — AOC Celebrates Class of 2024  

Graduating Academy of the Canyons senior Varun Ramanan encouraged his fellow graduates to blossom and create new leaves of memories as they continue to grow in their future endeavors.

He opened his oak tree-themed commencement address at the Class of 2024 Academy of the Canyons graduation ceremony with the topic of dendrology, also known as the scientific study of trees.

“A typical oak tree grows to maturity in approximately 10 to 15 years. Most trees actually have a similar growing pattern, but there’s actually one tree that is substantially different from the rest. Ours, because at AOC … ours grew in four. All 100 of us felt a strong connection that began to grow our roots. No barrier could separate us and we were cultivating a strong community. Then we were transplanted into better, richer soil: We were able to be on campus and with every assignment, every test, every treacherous walk up from COC, our community grew stronger,” he said.

He added: “We have laughed, we have cried, we have trialed, but most importantly, we have grown together. This tree does not cast shadows just yet. It’s still alive. It’s still growing in this very room and each leaf shares a new memory. Each story encourages us as we blossom into our beautiful lives ahead.”

Graduating Senior Varun Ramanan gives his commencement address at the Class of 2024 Academy of the Canyon’s graduation ceremony at the COC Performing Arts Center. 053024 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Ninety-nine seniors had the privilege of walking across the stage at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center on Thursday evening as hundreds of parents and family members cheered for them.

Of those leaving the mid-college high school, 78 students graduated with honors (4.0 GPA or higher), 14 students were ready to pursue their higher education at COC, 35 students plan to attend University of California campuses, 29 plan to go to California State University campuses and five students are pursuing school in private universities, with one student going to a military academy and 13 students out of state.

The AOC graduating class of 2024 also accumulated approximately 6,500 college units in total and 71 students successfully completed at least one associate’s degree from COC while simultaneously meeting the graduation requirements of the William S. Hart Union High School District.

“These students live a dual life of being college and high school students and they deal with the complexities and emotions of being called to act as adults. We ask so much of them and they continue to deliver. We’re so proud of all of their accomplishments,” said AOC Principal Juliet Fine.

Graduating Senior Nicole Clarin gives her commencement address at the Class of 2024 Academy of the Canyon’s graduation ceremony at the COC Performing Arts Center. 053024 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“All of our students are on a journey and while it takes us away from the familiar halls of high school to the vast, exciting and sometimes bewildering worlds, they will be prepared to embark on this journey to explore their future today.”

Commencement address speaker Nicole Clarin reminisced on the long, tiring walks throughout the COC campus and the long hours at school, many of the students remaining on campus for 12 hours a day.

“I never thought I would find such camaraderie over a high school class that started freshman year completely online. Meeting each other from small boxes on the screen was difficult. We couldn’t look each other in the eye and the only time we could hang out was in a monitored breakout room in the middle of freshman seminar class. Yet, even then, we tried our best to connect,” she said.

Louie Barber is honored with a portrait painting, honorary seat, and diploma during the Class of 2024 Academy of the Canyon’s graduation ceremony at the COC Performing Arts Center. 053024 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“While we may leave the people around us behind, we can hold on to the valuable lessons those people taught us. Like how to ask for help, how to look out for one another and how to thrive as a community … We learned lessons that will help us achieve our dreams in the future. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us.”

Louie Barba, a 17-year-old student who was killed in a collision with a truck while riding his bicycle, was honored with a portrait painting, honorary seat and diploma received by his sister during the ceremony.

Jenni O’ Shea, 10th grade English teacher, shared an emotional speech describing Barba’s character and how his October death affected the entire AOC community:

“He was curious and funny. He got his work done. He always had that sweet kind grin on his face [and] he was a deeply devoted friend. We have been blessed to take time this year to remember, to cry, and to laugh together.”

Parents and family members eagerly await their graduates to walk down in their cap and gown at the start of the Academy of the Canyons Class of 2024 graduation ceremony held at the COC Performing Arts Center. 053024 Katherine Quezada/The Signal