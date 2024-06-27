Vierra talks plans as Hart district interim head 

Most people know the phrase, “hit the ground running.”

For Michael Vierra, recently appointed as interim superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, he’s starting off his tenure “hitting the ground listening.”

While not officially taking up the role until Monday, Vierra has been taking some time to meet with district staff and his executive cabinet to see what the district has been doing well, what can be changed and what needs to be added.

“We want to make sure that we have that open dialogue, not only internally within the district, but outside of our community,” Vierra said.

Part of that communication is bringing the district back to pre-pandemic levels for average daily attendance, one of the key statistics used for funding school districts.

Vierra said that may not be known by everyone, so it’s important for the district to communicate the importance of being in school every day, not only for the district to get the funding it needs, but also for students to grow academically and socially. That starts with getting to the root of why students are missing class and trying to break down those barriers, he added.

Students being in class also helps the district to meet its mission of having every student be opportunity-ready, Vierra said.

“To me, that means that a student has received the education so that regardless of what they want to do when they leave our district, they can do whatever they want,” Vierra said. “And so that means developing academically and all the other skills that goes with it. You know, creative and working together and all that.”

Vierra cited the district’s strategic plan, developed a couple of years ago, as the district’s guideline for how to approach student learning. He said that while many school districts have a plan, the Hart plan is one that received input from staff, parents and other community members, making it special to the district.

“The staff and students take great pride in everything they do, from the academic side to all the activities and athletics and programs that we have,” Vierra said. “It just truly is a district of excellence.”

Previously in charge of the educational services department, Vierra said that position will remain unfilled while he is heading the district in a temporary fashion — though he did say he would be interested in filling the role long-term.

During that time, a team will be working together to ensure that his previous responsibilities are divided up, and as the interim superintendent, he said he will still have an active role in education services.

“We thought about having an interim [educational services head], but then every time you have an interim, it creates another hole,” Vierra said. “We don’t want to have an impact on a school site where we’re pulling something from the school site.”

One of the biggest challenges that Vierra said he’ll be facing is wrapping his head around every facet of the district. While he previously had to be the expert in his department, he now has to have a pulse on everything going on in the district.

But like his predecessor Mike Kuhlman said prior to leaving the district, Vierra said he’ll be leaning on his staff to let him know what needs to be done so that he is not the sole decision-maker.

“I guess ultimately, as superintendent, I guess I am the decision-maker,” Vierra said. “However, I want to have a collaborative tone, working with the board on the vision of the district, and then just making sure that everybody understands that, is clear about that. And then each school site using their creativity to meet that goal and us being a support piece.”

The governing board has set a timeline that aims to have a permanent superintendent in place in January.