Zumbathon raises money for homeless shelter

Dozens of Santa Clarita Valley residents gathered to dance and raise funds at a Zumbathon hosted by Bridge to Home at the Santa Clarita Athletic Club in Newhall on Sunday.

“I’m in charge of getting people to feed the homeless, so I do that a lot,” said Zumba instructor and Bridge to Home board member Jocelyn Reyes. “And then I know that we can always use funding. And so, I figure this is a great, fun way to make money.”

Reyes added that all participants who wanted to exercise had to donate to Bridge to Home, which provides shelter and resources to homeless individuals and families in Santa Clarita while helping them transition to housing, according to the organization’s website.

While the number of participants fluctuated throughout the day, Reyes said that the number peaked at 50 in the morning, while in the afternoon, around 20 people were still dancing.

“We have a lot of people who donated who cannot come,” she said. “It’s a good thing to make some efforts to fight homelessness and make a difference to the community and to the people, our friends.”

Zumba fans dance together during the Zumbathon held at the Zumbathon at the Santa Clarita Athletic Club on Sunday. Lucas Nava/The Signal

Reyes and Bridge to Home host several Zumbathons year-round, with the raised money going to a variety of causes that often go beyond supporting Santa Clarita’s homeless.

“Months ago, we raised money for schools in the Philippines, but a Zumbathon for the homeless? I probably would do it like twice or three times a year,” she said.

More than anything, Reyes hopes that the Zumbathon teaches its participants about the emotional and physical benefits of Zumba as a form of exercise, saying that it’s helped keep her healthy and happy at her current age.

“I’m 64 years old,” she said. “And I actually fell and busted my foot, but I’m still dancing. I have an insulin pump, but it keeps me going. It’s so fun. Look at all of those [dancers]. It’s like camaraderie. People getting together, having fun, and then making a difference. You can’t beat that.”