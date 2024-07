A 10-acre brush fire on City Highline Motorway Fire Road, south of Forest Route 5N27, has been contained, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Dispatcher Melanie Flores.



Firefighters were dispatched to combat what was dubbed as the “Copper Fire” at around 8:36 p.m. Friday, with forward progress stopping at about 10:56 p.m., according to Flores.

According to Flores, no injuries were reported, and no structures have been threatened, as of Saturday morning.