Author of ‘Maximum Pressure’ to hold book signing Saturday  

Author Sheila Lowe, a former Santa Clarita resident, will be at The Open Book in Canyon Country from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday to sign her newly published book, “Maximum Pressure.”

Lowe’s character, Claudia Rose, draws inspiration from her being a forensic handwriting examiner. In the mystery novel, Claudia Rose is attending her high school reunion when she stumbles upon the body of a drowning victim in the high school swimming pool. With the help of her L.A. Police Department homicide detective and “old flame,” Claudia sets out on a twisty path where friends become suspects and secrets resurface.

Lowe found the inspiration to write this story from her own high school reunion. She recalled joining her high school’s reunion committee to reconnect with old friends. It was at the event where they encouraged the writer to write a mystery story about a high school reunion.

“A captivating thriller that keeps readers on their toes,” wrote author Laurie Buchanan. “Lowe’s seamless storytelling and richly developed characters make this book a must-read. The meticulous attention to detail, heart-pounding action, and emotional depth create an engaging story from start to finish.”

The Open Book is located at 19188 Soledad Canyon Road.