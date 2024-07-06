Brush Fire breaks out in Canyon Country  

A brush fire broke out on Vasquez Canyon Road and Burton Way in Canyon Country on Saturday afternoon as the Los Angeles County Fire Department battled the Olga Fire in Newhall.

Multiple callers reported a brush fire at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to radio dispatch traffic.

Three acres of grass were burning at a slow rate of spread uphill with no structures threatened as of the publication of this story.

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were not immediately available for more information.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.