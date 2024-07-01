Brush fire breaks out in Canyon Country  

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a half-acre brush fire in Canyon Country on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out on West Sierra Highway and North Fitch Ave in Canyon Country near the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus. First responders arrived at the scene at 3:11 p.m. where a half-acre was already burning with light to medium fuel, said Luis Garcia, a spokesman with the Fire Department.

As of the publication of this story, no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.