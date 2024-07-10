Brush fire breaks out in Soledad Canyon 

By Perry Smith & Tyler Wainfeld

Signal Staff Writers

A brush fire in Agua Dulce burned 100 acres as of about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Saadullah Sheiah of the L.A. County Fire Department.

The main thrust of the fire was heading north and no structures were threatened as of the latest update to this story, according to officials, who added that no injuries have been reported, either.

A fire in Agua Dulce, dubbed the Poppy Fire, broke out Wednesday afternoon. Trisha Anas/ The Signal

The initial 5-acre brush fire grew to about 60 acres from near the intersection of Agua Dulce and Soledad canyon roads, before firefighters began to report good progress around 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, according to fire officials and radio dispatch traffic.

A large response could be seen Wednesday evening, with crews on the ground being assisted by aerial drops.

OES Intel 24, July 10 on the #PoppyFire. Fire mapped at 16 acres at 15:12 hours pic.twitter.com/uV3AlXDKLE — Cal OES FIRIS (@FIRIS) July 10, 2024

The fire initially threatened one structure, but officials were unclear if it was a residential or commercial structure, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Personnel were dispatched to battle what was dubbed the Poppy Fire at 2:34 p.m., according to Luis Garcia, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Air units were dispatched to help battle the blaze, Garcia said, adding that it was too early to tell how much it would grow.

The terrain was described as “difficult” by firefighters on the scene who were also battling 104-degree heat, according to the weather forecast.

California Highway Patrol officers were limiting access to Agua Dulce Canyon Road on the southbound side of Highway 14, according to a social media post by firefighters with the Angeles National Forest.

Fire officials had no information on the initial cause of the fire as of this story’s publication.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.