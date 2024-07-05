Brush fire controlled at William S. Hart Park  

A brush fire broke out at William S. Hart Park on Friday drew an immediate response of Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel, who quickly stopped the fire’s forward progress.

First responders received reports of a brush fire at 11:47 a.m. and were on the scene at 11:55 a.m., said Jonathan Torres, public information officer with the L.A. County Fire Department.

Forward progress was quickly stopped, and the fire burned less than a quarter-acre, he added.

James Walton, recreational specialist at Hart Park, said that there was no damage to any structures and no harm near the park’s animals.

“Everything is fine within the park structure. The animals are safe and they’re away from the vegetation completely,” he said.

William S. Hart Park is home to local historical artifacts and animals including the American bison, from a herd originally gifted by Walt Disney in 1962.