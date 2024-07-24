Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of elder abuse 

A 59-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of elder abuse after his alleged victim walked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station with “several traumatic injuries,” according to station officials.

Just before noon on Monday, a man walked into the lobby of the station and asked to speak with deputies for help related to elder abuse, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station. The responding deputy noticed the man had “several traumatic injuries” across his body, including “strangulation marks and a large contusion on his head,” Jensen wrote in an email.

Medical personnel were summoned to treat the man, Jensen wrote, and an investigation began.

The suspect was identified on Monday by his alleged victim, leading deputies to detain the Canyon Country man, who confessed to the physical altercation and was arrested on suspicion of felony elder abuse, Jensen wrote.

The Canyon Country man remains in custody as of this story’s publication. He is due in court at L.A. County Superior Court in Newhall on Wednesday.