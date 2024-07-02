Canyon Country man reported missing 

Sheriff’s deputies are seeking help in locating a reported missing Canyon Country man who was last seen on Monday afternoon.

Tim Paul Hood, 65, was last seen on the 28600 block of Macklin Avenue in Canyon Country at around 4 p.m. on Monday. Reported as being 6 feet, 2 inches and weighing approximately 220 pounds, he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, gray slacks and black Crocs.

Hood is white and has gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He is known to drive a white 2010 Honda Accord with a license plate of 6NVD413.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Missing Person Unit, Detective Rincon, at 323-890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.