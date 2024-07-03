City urges preparedness amid heat wave 

News release

With an excessive heat warning in effect this week, the city of Santa Clarita strongly urges residents to prioritize heat safety and preparedness during the Fourth of July Parade and the holiday weekend.

Residents planning to attend the parade are encouraged to stay hydrated by bringing extra water. Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, and bring sunscreen to reapply throughout the day. Consider wearing hats and bringing umbrellas to stay out of direct sunlight.

Those who are sensitive to heat, or have health conditions that increase the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, are encouraged to stay home and watch the parade on the city’s Facebook page. If any attendees begin to feel heat-related illness symptoms, they are encouraged to go to any of the six announcer locations along the parade route, or alert any city staff members or Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies.

Another way to beat the heat is by visiting any of the eight city pools on July 4. The Santa Clarita Aquatic Center (20850 Centre Pointe Parkway) will be open for lap swim from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and recreational swim from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. All other park pools will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. For pool locations and hours, visit SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics or call 661-250-3740.

Additionally, residents can head over to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center (27745 Smyth Drive) where the facility stays a cool 54 degrees. The facility is open until 4:30 p.m. on July 4.

The city reminds residents that all fireworks are illegal in the Santa Clarita Valley, including ones labeled safe and sane. With high temperatures and elevated fire danger expected throughout the week, residents are encouraged to be prepared and have an emergency supply kit and family action plan ready.

To learn more and get tips on summer emergencies or preparing your home for fire season, visit SantaClarita.gov/Emergency-Management.