Deputies: Escaped prisoner apprehended 

A Palmdale prisoner escaped early Saturday morning while being transported southbound on Highway 14, and was later apprehended at around 5:30 a.m., according to Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Deputy Michael Rathbun.



According to eyewitnesses, the prisoner kicked the window of the patrol unit and fled the vehicle, running across the freeway. Additional units from the Palmdale and Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s stations, as well as the California Highway Patrol, were called in to assist with the search.



Eyewitnesses also said that they saw the prisoner running off the Agua Dulce freeway exit before deputies later apprehended him.

Rathbun said the prisoner was initially arrested on suspicion of a violent felony charge and resisting arrest.

