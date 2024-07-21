Deputies respond to firearm assault in Newhall  

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to an assault with a deadly weapon in Newhall on Saturday night, according to officials.

Law enforcement personnel responded to a male Hispanic suspect who “brandished a gun at the informant” on the 23400 block of Lyons Avenue before 9 p.m. Saturday, said Deputy Villalobos, a spokeswoman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Villalobos could not provide information on whether the suspect was apprehended, as of the publication of this story.

No injuries were reported, she added.