Blog

Deputies respond to firearm assault in Newhall  

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share
Tweet
Email

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to an assault with a deadly weapon in Newhall on Saturday night, according to officials.  

Law enforcement personnel responded to a male Hispanic suspect who “brandished a gun at the informant” on the 23400 block of Lyons Avenue before 9 p.m. Saturday, said Deputy Villalobos, a spokeswoman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

Villalobos could not provide information on whether the suspect was apprehended, as of the publication of this story.  

No injuries were reported, she added.  

Picture of Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS