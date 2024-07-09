Deputies seek public’s help to ID theft suspect 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials are hoping some attention on a man who’s been victimizing a shop owner for months will help them identify and arrest the suspect who’s stolen repeatedly from the shop, according to the owner.

The Be-On-the-Lookout alert, or BOLO, was issued after the pictured suspect stole about $500 in two separate trips during the last week of June, according to a release by Detective Kevin Fleck of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Detectives are trying to engage on social media to help the shop owner because the problem is increasing and the thief appears to be acting increasingly brazen, Fleck said.

“The owner’s not happy about it because the guy keeps coming back,” said the seasoned fraud and theft detective, adding he’s seen a change in demeanor over time from watching the thieves in surveillance footage investigators get from stores.

“In a lot of these shoplifting incidents that are starting to occur more and more, you’re starting to see (suspects) just come back over and over again,” Fleck said, “and the attitude is, they’re no longer running in and out, they’re taking their time, they’re nonchalantly just taking the stuff and leaving. I think the owners are getting fed up.”

The identity of the store that was victimized was not released by officials.

Most property crimes are also not subject to bail, under the current L.A. County Superior Court order, so anyone held on such a charge would be cited out and released.

Regardless, deputies have asked if anyone who has seen the man in the picture released — he was seen entering a gray Tesla sedan after the June 22 incident and a white Volkswagen Jetta in the June 28 theft — to contact the station.

Anyone who has information about the incident above can report it to Fleck at 661-287-5609, or the information can be provided anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), using a smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website, lacrimestoppers.org.