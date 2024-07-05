Blog

Elderly woman and 20-year-old man injured in Newhall shooting 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
An elderly woman and 20-year-old man were shot at the 25000 block of Walnut Street at 11 p.m. Thursday in Newhall, according to Sgt. Sherry Clark with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

According to Clark, the victims left the location and went home, where their family members took them to the hospital.  

“That’s where we found out where the shooting happened,” Clark said.  

According to Clark, both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

Clark could not disclose information regarding the suspect or the vehicle. The incident is still under investigation, according to Clark. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

