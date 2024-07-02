Excessive heat warning for SCV set to run through the weekend 

Officials are warning of excessive heat coming to the Santa Clarita Valley in the near future, with temperatures near or in excess of 105 degrees expected over the weekend.

According to David Gomberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the heat wave is expected to begin on Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to be in the triple digits and will continue to be so until Monday, he said.

In Acton and Agua Dulce, weekend temperatures could rise to as high as 110 degrees, he added.

“The peak of the heat looks to be Friday,” Gomberg said. “Friday, Saturday looking really hot where we could see like 105 to 108.”

Gomberg said this is the time of year for temperatures to start creeping up toward triple digits, and staying there for extended periods. He also said people should be aware of the elevated fire danger that comes with higher temperatures and lower humidity.

Peak hours for the heat are expected to be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Gomberg, who added that pets should remain indoors during that time.

The Department of Public Health has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley starting Wednesday and going through Monday. The Antelope Valley is also set to be under an excessive heat warning starting Tuesday and going through Monday.

Public Health offered the following recommendations during that time period:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are “cracked” or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103 degrees or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets and outdoor workers and athletes.

Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

Cooling centers offered by the city of Santa Clarita can be found at the following library branches:

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road.

Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St.

Valencia Branch, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd.

Santa Clarita residents can also visit The Cube, located at 27745 Smyth Drive, which offers public skating sessions and 54-degree temperatures inside. The Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, is also open.

L.A. County is also offering a few cooling centers. For more information on those, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or call 211.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves, it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable — they can be dangerous,” L.A. County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a news release. “However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends and neighbors. If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.”