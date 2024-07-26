FBI reports no arrests in Acton bank robbery 

FBI officials said there have been no arrests yet in their joint investigation into a June 21 bank robbery in Acton.

The investigation is an active one and FBI agents, who often work with deputies from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau, are not releasing any suspect description or whether he’s been identified, according to Laura Eimiller, spokeswoman for the FBI’s L.A. office.

A man wearing an N-95 mask and carrying a gun walked into the California Bank & Trust branch at 31924 Crown Valley Road shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Matthew Pereida of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The man was reported to have left the location with an undisclosed amount of cash; federal officials declined to comment on any stolen amount Thursday.

Eimiller did say the suspect was believed to have been acting alone and not linked to any other incidents as of Thursday. She said the agency was not releasing any footage or stills from surveillance footage.

In response to questions about the previous online database, Eimiller mentioned the previous web page that chronicled thieves who were being sought by law enforcement, which was not an official FBI site, was no longer being maintained.

The L.A. office maintains a page for its most wanted suspects; its page for bank robbery suspects only contains one suspect from a March 2022 incident in Studio City.

Anyone can provide information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.