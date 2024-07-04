Fire officials report no active local incidents amid reports of smoke in SCV  

L.A. County Fire Department officials confirmed Wednesday evening for Santa Clarita Valley residents who might be smelling smoke that there were no active incidents in the area, but that the smell of smoke was coming from fires outside the SCV, as of the publication of this story.

The source of the smoke was likely incidents going on near the Tehachapi Mountains and the Kern County area, or parts west, according to Imy Valderrain, supervisor for the department’s public information office.

“They have fire going on,” she said Wednesday in a phone interview. “Ventura had stuff, too, so there’s smoke coming from everywhere,” she added.

And then she spoke cautiously about the SCV.

“We — knock on wood — we have nothing at this point,” she said around 5:20 p.m.

The Air Quality Index for the Santa Clarita Valley indicated the level for most of the area was considered “very unhealthy” based on a reading made around the same time, according to the interactive map on the South Coast Air Quality Management District website.

The level was 201, which means people with lung conditions, such as asthma, should avoid physical activities outdoors. Everyone else should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them, according to the AQMD website.

The AQMD forecast for Thursday calls for the air quality index to be at a level considered “unhealthy,” with a particulate level at 174.