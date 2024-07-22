Firefighters battling blaze near Castaic 

Firefighters are battling a ½-acre brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon near a construction site in Charlie Canyon, near Castaic, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

Personnel were dispatched near the intersection of Tapia Canyon Road and Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic at around 3:41 p.m. on Monday and were at the scene as of 3:46 p.m., according to Luis Garcia, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

Wind gusts of 5 to 10 mph were being reported in the area, Garcia said, and the fire was reported as having a low rate of spread. Air units were dispatched to help battle the blaze, dubbed the Harold Fire, he added.

No structures were reported as being threatened as of this story’s publication.