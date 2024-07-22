Blog

Firefighters battling blaze near Castaic 

Smoke from the Harold Fire burning near Castaic on Monday afternoon as seen from the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Gumtree Place in Saugus. Courtesy photo.
 Firefighters are battling a ½-acre brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon near a construction site in Charlie Canyon, near Castaic, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials. 

Personnel were dispatched near the intersection of Tapia Canyon Road and Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic at around 3:41 p.m. on Monday and were at the scene as of 3:46 p.m., according to Luis Garcia, a spokesman for the Fire Department. 

Wind gusts of 5 to 10 mph were being reported in the area, Garcia said, and the fire was reported as having a low rate of spread. Air units were dispatched to help battle the blaze, dubbed the Harold Fire, he added. 

No structures were reported as being threatened as of this story’s publication.

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

