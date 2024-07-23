Hit and run reported in Canyon Country

The L.A. County Fire Department responded to reports of a hit and run near the intersection of Annes Circle and Sandy Drive in Canyon Country on Monday night, according to Fire Department Supervisor Travis Wight.

Fire Department personnel were called to a traffic collision at 8:57 p.m., Wight said. “Got on scene at 9:02 p.m. Cleared everybody at 9:08.”

Wight added that he had no reports of anyone being transported to the hospital.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.