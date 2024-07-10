Housing Market in Henderson, Nevada [2024] 

Are you an investor or just looking to own a house in the Las Vegas metropolitan area?

Well, there’s good and bad news.

The good news is that the Henderson, NV, housing market is on a continuous rise with a good promise of a substantial return on investment.

Sadly, for those not looking to build their portfolio in the real estate market but just simply trying to own a home, it’s going to cost them pretty heavily to become homeowners in the city.

But enough with the superficial details, let’s thoroughly examine the housing market in Henderson. Highlighting all the trends, dynamics, market influences, predictions, and how it compares to other cities.

Current State of Henderson, NV, Housing Market

As of July 2024, residents and investors are currently battling a competitive Henderson, NV, housing market.

Key Statistics on Henderson, NV Real Estate Market

Median Home Value: $495,000

For Sale Inventory: 1,401

Average House Rent: $2,284

Available Rentals: 975

Home valuation in the city is up by almost 8% from last year’s $460,000 in May. Even with such an increase, housing inventory spends an average of 38 days on the market before being sold.

Renters aren’t exactly left out of the market chaos, either. The current average price in May 2024 is $16 down from the previous year.

Home Types Cost Media Home Value Single Family Homes $529,500 Condos $280,000 Multi Family Homes $393,750 Townhouses $388,959 Average Rent Prices Houses $2,440 Apartments $1,522 Condos $1,522 Townhouses $2,100

Note:

A detailed chart would show that rent pricing for this year is more stable in the high margins compared to 2023’s declines and highs.

Market Dynamics: Buyers or Sellers?

The relationship between the median home price Henderson, NV, offers and the buyers is somewhat competitive and has worsened over the last year.

While it’s still considerably a slower market compared to the state average of how fast homes are selling, the sellers maintain a firm grip on how the Henderson, NV, housing market plays out.

In May 2023, homes that usually stayed on the market for as long as 49 days had reduced to a lesser 38 days, even with a steady increase in price and inventory.

New Home Listings: 559

Median List Price: $554,816

Median Sale to List Ratio: 0.989

Number Sold Homes: 594 (May 2024)

According to data from moving companies, if you intend to sell your home for the most money and within the shortest time, April has shown to be the best time of the year.

Pro Tip:

Similarly, for those hiring professional movers as their chauffeurs into Henderson, they would advise you against trying to purchase a home during Q2 in the year.

Review of Henderson neighborhood

It’s not always about deep pockets and high real estate prices in Henderson. Of course, some neighborhoods share similar cost prices to Beverly Hills, but others are more within the grasp of the bourgeois.

Here’s a side-by-side list of the most expensive and affordable neighborhoods in the city

Most Expensive Neighborhoods Most Affordable Neighborhoods Ascaya Gibson Springs Roma Hills Pittman MacDonald Highlands Clark County Seven Hills Townsite Anthem Country Club Green Valley North

Factors Influencing Henderson, NV, Housing Market

The growth in real estate valuation might seem small in percentage over the course of 1 year. However, when you look at how the market has played over 5 years, you begin to see a different tale.

In May 2020, amid the pandemic, Henderson’s market valuation for homes settled at a median of $345,000, showcasing a growth of 43.48% over this 4-year span.

How do you explain this increase?

What’s driving the average home price in Henderson, NV?

Population growth

As Nevada’s second-largest and most populated city, Henderson has solidified itself as a powerhouse in the state. With rising economic growth, data shows that about 10,000 new residents moved to the city between April and June ’24.

A larger migration chart from ’21 – ’22 shows a 2.19% population growth from 311,250 to 318,063. Currently, the estimated ’24 population for Henderson is around 343,382 residents.

These numbers show the continuously increasing resident count in the city, which drives more demand for housing units and thereby Influences a growth in market valuation.

Demand-supply ratio: Low inventory

While the new listing count might look high, and the total number of “for sale” homes is over a thousand, Henderson’s inventory remains limited.

For a balanced real estate market, the ratio between sold homes and active listings should fluctuate between 0.12 and 0.2; anything higher suggests a seller’s market.

Unluckily, Henderson’s ratio settles around 0.989, indicating a hot market where sellers accept the highest bids for homes before selling.

Economic interference

Life in Henderson is already quite costly compared to most other cities in the country by 9%, and its market seems to be the cause. The city’s labor force has grown year-over-year, with a difference of +3.5% in the past year.

Future projections for Henderson indicate a 42.07% spike over the next ten years, meaning lesser unemployment and poverty rates. Healthcare, biotechnology, education, and manufacturing are the leading industries here compared to Las Vegas’ entertainment scene.

With low inventory and a median household income of $85,311 (which are predictions for growth), realtors and sellers have the upper hand in starting bidding wars for homes in the city.

Limited land availability

Contrary to what you might believe, there’s a limit to how much land is suitable for construction in Henderson.

The city lies in the Mojave Desert, with mountains and landscapes that are not exactly the best for development.

Moreover, zoning laws and regulations dictate how and where certain construction can be, making it a bit harder for more home development.

Market Comparison With Other Areas

Henderson’s market on its own is currently hot and might be a good time to invest, depending on how well you evaluate and predict future outcomes.

But, how well does it compare with other areas?

Henderson Boulder City Las Vegas Median Home Value $495,000 $410,000 $440,000 1-Yr Value Change +7.6% -9.94% 7.4% Days on the Market 38 38 41 Average Rent Price $2,284 $1,235 $2,075 Median Household Income $85,311 $76,402 $66,356 Living Cost (vs. national average) +9% -1% +1%

Henderson Market Predictions for 2024

Shrewd real estate investors and market analysts predict that rising prices in Henderson, Nevada, will continue throughout the year.

However, if the factors influencing the current market were to change, valuation shifts would be inevitable.

A smaller minority projects a slight, moderate impact on the market in the coming months, leading to the following year. These predictions come from factors suggesting continuous increases in mortgage rates and the availability of more inventory.

Note:

Based on current market charts and economic relevance, a continuous seller’s market drive is the more likely outcome. As it stands, no new policies or sufficient development are in place to suggest otherwise.

Summary—Henderson, NV, Housing Market

340,000+ residents already call the Henderson grounds home, and the percentage influx of immigrants is showing positive numbers; it’s pretty much a realtor’s paradise in this city.

The numbers and stats are clear: the Henderson, NV, housing market is hot, having a sales average of 38 days even with a home valuation of $495,000. The year-over-year predictions for the city point to continued growth, at least within the next few months.

However, remember that nothing is certain about market prices. A single major policy change or natural disaster can affect the entire housing landscape in a moment.