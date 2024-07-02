LAPD: Canyon Country man arrested after being found in possession of stolen bitcoin mining computers

A 27-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested last week by Los Angeles Police Department officers on suspicion of being in possession of stolen bitcoin mining computers valued at more than half a million dollars, according to an LAPD news release.

Detectives with the LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Cargo Theft Unit arrested the man last Thursday, June 27, the release stated. The computers, valued at $579,000, were found in the man’s cargo van and public storage unit, the release added.

The man was booked at the LAPD’s Van Nuys jail on a felony charge of receiving stolen property. He was released on Friday on his own recognizance with no bail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records available online.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information can call the LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-5920 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. During non-business hours or weekends, call should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

