LASD seeking public’s help to locate missing person  

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing person last seen in Santa Clarita during the early hours of July 4.

Tristan James Clark, 44, was last seen on the 24000 block of Golden Oak Lane at 1 a.m. Thursday. He is listed as a 5-foot-7 white man weighing 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has a tribal band tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing blue and black plaid boxers.

“Mr. Clark suffers from depression and there is a concern for his well-being,” stated an LASD Nixle alert.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail, at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org