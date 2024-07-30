Lemonade stands RISE up to support foster youth 

By Trisha Anas and Katherine Quezada

Signal Staff Writers

While temperatures rise across the Santa Clarita Valley, residents have had no shortage of energy when it comes to community events. After all, when life gives SCV residents lemons, they make lemonade – and for a cause, on top of that.



Eleven lemonade stands across the SCV were set up Saturday morning as part of the “Lemonade for Foster-Aid” fundraiser, organized by the RISE Foundation.



The organization focuses on supporting children, foster parents and those who might have aged out of the foster system.



Restoration Church Pastor Jen Lord said that the church began partnering up with the RISE Foundation last year and the idea of supporting foster youth is something the church feels called to do, all while bringing the community together.



“Sometimes I think, in our community, people think everybody’s taken care of and is wealthy or has what they need,” Lord said. “We have the resources to be able to care for them, and to bring people together to do that is such a special way for our community to come together and care for those who need help.”

According to the organization’s website, the RISE foundation provides foster youth with resources to make their transition into the foster system easier and provide them with better living conditions.



The church’s theme for the lemonade stand, “Leapin’ Lemons,” which featured frogs with ice-cold lemonades in their hands, came from Pastor Julie Tamez, who Lord said couldn’t have picked a better theme.



Tamez’s daughter handmade all the frog-themed decorations. Lord said that shortly after doing the lemonade stand last year, tiny frogs ended up on the church’s property.



“It was kind of perfect,” Lord said.

Across town in Mountainview Park stood the “Pink Duckies” lemonade stand with Jessica Delazari and her 11-year-old daughter Olivia and 6-year-old daughter Tiffany. They poured numerous cups of lemonade to approximately 40 people and raised over $100 for the organization by 5 p.m.

As first-time hosts and participants of the annual RISE Foundation Lemonade Brigade, Delazari, who is currently in her master’s degree program for human services, is passionate about helping vulnerable populations who need additional assistance due to their circumstances.

“To me it’s just something so dear to my heart, like showing up and supporting them,” she said. “I wanted to do this to show my daughters the importance of showing up, being there for your community, being there for others who need the support and help specifically for such a vulnerable population of kids in foster care.”

Delazari who hopes to one day work with a human service nonprofit, thought it was a perfect way to start her journey in becoming familiar with local organizations. She was so passionate about the RISE mission statement that she went the extra mile to createc handmade cards inviting deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, city officials, and local fire stations to participate.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth stopped by, purchased a drink, and took the time to speak with Delazari and her girls, she said.

“He was so humble,” Delazari said. “I feel so supported. My community always shows up for me, no matter what. Whether it be a hard time and dark time in my life, or whether it be a lemonade stand, they show up, they come and they support and they uplift.”

Olivia was participating in some fun on the park’s field with a few children, taking a break from serving cups of lemonade and snacks.

“I’m very happy that people came. They really liked the lemonade that we made and I’m just happy that we’re supporting this community,” she said. “I like helping others because if I need help, they help me and others. It’s just [spreading] kindness.”