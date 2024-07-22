Mail theft reported in Valencia 

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official Monday confirmed a single report regarding a possible incident of mail theft at the Creekside Road post office in Valencia, in response to social media posts about several alleged incidents.

Station officials reviewed the surveillance footage available in response to a report of someone stealing items from the drive-up mailbox, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A resident called the station on the afternoon of July 9 to request deputies to the 24300 block of Creekside, at McBean Parkway, after the man reported seeing someone in a gold Maserati “using a wire hanger to fish mail out of the mailbox,” according to the initial report, Jensen said Monday by phone.

Jensen said deputies responded and learned the victim did not have any mail stolen, and after watching surveillance footage from the location, they could not clearly see evidence of a theft, only someone taking longer than usual at the box.

Jensen also said any such reports would be forwarded to a postal inspector for the U.S. Postal Service, which is where the deputies’ investigation was sent.

Station officials were not able to substantiate posts circulating online on social media that indicated multiple businesses had reported thefts from the office.

Questions asked of the Creekside branch office regarding the alleged incidents or any information that people should know in terms of the theft, or whether any mail was stolen, were referred to Eddie Loyola, postmaster for the city.

Meiko Patton, spokeswoman for the U.S. Post Office in Sacramento, referred an inquiry into the status of the investigation to Jeff Fitch, postal inspector for USPS.

Neither Fitch nor Loyola responded to requests for comment as of this story’s publication.

Anyone wishing to report a crime can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters can also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.