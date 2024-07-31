Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after Castaic crash 

A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday night on suspicion of driving under the influence at Ridge Route Road and Lake Hughes Road, according to Deputy Adlemi Pena, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area Office, at approximately 10:30 p.m. CHP officers were dispatched to a solo traffic collision on Lake Hughes Road, south of the Castaic Lake Dam Access. The car was found approximately 100 feet down the embankment.

“Upon CHP arrival the driver and passenger were out of the vehicle. It was determined the driver was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was arrested for DUI,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal.

Greengard said the suspect was booked on suspicion of felony DUI charges due to the injuries sustained to the passenger in his vehicle and was transported to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for booking.

According to Pena, the suspect is being held at the Inmate Reception Center and has a court date of July 31.