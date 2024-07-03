Man arrested on suspicion of trespassing, battery on a peace officer 

A 43-year-old transient man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of refusing to comply and battery on a peace officer after reportedly refusing to leave a business, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies responded to The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps on Lyons Avenue in Newhall on Monday evening after employees reported that a man was refusing to leave, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station. He added that deputies reported there was odor on the man’s breath upon making contact with him.

Once deputies attempted to intervene and verbally admonish the man, he reportedly kicked a deputy in the leg, Jensen said.

The man was ultimately arrested on suspicion of multiple charges: refusal to comply; battery on a peace officer; trespassing; and disorderly conduct. It was also learned that he had an outstanding warrant for trespassing, Jensen said.

The man was released on citation on Tuesday. He has a court date for Sept. 25 at the Santa Clarita Courthouse.