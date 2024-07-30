Man rescued from near-drowning incident at Castaic Lake 

A man was rescued from a near-drowning incident late Tuesday morning at Castaic Lake, according to Sgt. Daniel Cerda with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Parks Bureau.

Sheriff’s Department personnel responded to the incident at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Cerda said, adding that a man was reported to be near-drowning but the family was able to rescue him and get him out of the water.

The man was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived and was treated at the scene by L.A. County Fire Department personnel and lifeguard personnel, according to Cerda.

Fire Department personnel transported one person from Castaic Lake for a medical emergency, according to Howard Tiu, spokesman for the department.