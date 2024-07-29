Newhall man arrested on suspicion of arson 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a homeless man Monday morning on suspicion of arson in Newhall.

Station officials responded to the 22000 block of Market Street after receiving reports of a man walking around holding a stick that was on fire, which he was allegedly using to start additional fires.

Deputies responded to the area near Downtown Newhall and observed the suspect around 2:55 a.m., according to Deputy L. Villalobos of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, who declined to give her first name.

The 57-year-old man was arrested without incident, according to Villalobos.

He was treated for previously sustained injuries, according to Villalobos, and LASD records indicate he was then booked at the station and held in lieu of $50,000 bail on suspicion of arson.

Station officials said the incident was not related to another alleged arson fire that occurred Sunday afternoon off Magic Mountain Parkway and Bouquet Canyon Road.